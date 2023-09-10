  • Menu
Chandrababu sent to judicial custody till September 22 in skill development scam

Vijayawada : Additional District-cum-ACB Court judge Himabindu sent former chief minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu to judicial custody till September 22.

Immediately after the judge announced the judgement, the counsel for Nara Chandrababu Naidu filed bail petition.

X