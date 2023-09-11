Chandrababu sent to Rajahmundry Central Jail

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu was sent to Rajahmundry Central Jail on judicial remand as per the orders of the ACB court, Vijayawada. It was past midnight (about 1-40) when Chandrababu was brought to Rajahmundry. Jail officials said that since he is the former chief minister of the state and the leader of the opposition, they have received orders from the court to allocate a separate room for him in the jail.

They said that he would be given facilities as per the orders of the court and that the court also allowed him to provide home food and medicines. Chandrababu Naidu, who was arrested by the CID in the skill development case, has been remanded for 14 days by the Vijayawada ACB court on Sunday evening.

After the remand was imposed by the court, other formalities were quickly completed and Chandrababu was moved to Rajahmundry. The evacuation started around 9-30 p.m. Following the convoy of vehicles bringing Chandrababu, the police stopped the vehicles of the party leaders along the way. Only Nara Lokesh and some others were allowed to reach the jail in three cars. Lokesh was allowed inside the jail by the authorities. He was kept until the paperwork was completed and then sent out at about 2:30 a.m.

In Rajahmundry, almost all the leaders are in police custody, with prohibitory orders in force. The police took strict action in the evening to prevent anyone from gathering near the jail surroundings. More than 300 policemen have been deployed at the jail. District SP Jagadeesh inspected the arrangements made to keep Chandrababu in jail and the arrangements outside.