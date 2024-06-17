Chandrababu set to visit Polavaram project after assuming charge

Chief Minister Chandrababu is scheduled to visit the Polavaram project on Monday, marking his first visit to the district since taking office. Known for his hands-on approach, Chandrababu had closely monitored the progress of the project between 2014 and 2019.

The Chief Minister will depart from his Undavalli residence at 11 am and is expected to arrive at the project site by 12 pm. He will spend the next hour and a half inspecting the ongoing works before convening a review meeting with project officials at 3:05 pm to assess the progress made thus far.

Following the meeting, Chandrababu will address the media to provide updates on the project before heading back to Undavalli at 4 pm. The visit is seen as a significant step towards the Chief Minister's continued commitment to the completion of the Polavaram project.