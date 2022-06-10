Chandrababu slams YSRCP govt. over deaths of accused in YS Viveka's murder case

Telugu Desam Party leader and former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu has alleged that many people have died in the last three years due to corruption and atrocities by YSR Congress party leaders. He slammed YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for making Andhra Pradesh a disturbed state. He has alleged that many people have died as a result of government actions. To this end, Chandrababu started the 'Quit Jagan Save AP' photo and video exhibition organized at the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Chandrababu said that in the last three years, 60 TDP leaders and 4,000 village leaders were booked under false cases. "When the YCP government came to power, 2,552 farmers committed suicide and 422 unemployed people died; also, 291 BCs, SCs, and STs were killed'230 people died due to adulterated alcohol and 218 women committed suicide due to harassment.

However, Chandrababu lamented that there was no protection of peace and security anywhere in the state. He said 24 BC leaders have been killed in the last three years.

Chandrababu alleged that the police had investigated the murder of an SC driver Subramaniam by YCP MLC Anantha Babu and acted at their will and opined that the riots in Konaseema were created to divert public attention from the murder of Anantha Babu.

On the other hand, Chandrababu said that those directly or indirectly involved in the murder case of CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's uncle and former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy died. He questioned who would protect the country if the CBI, which is probing the case, was not efficient. He said Srinivasa Reddy and Gangadhar Reddy, who were key figures in the Viveka murder case, have died suspiciously.