Chandrababu the hold a meeting with NDA MLAs amid 100 days of NDA Govt.

On the occasion of the completion of 100 days of the NDA Kutami Government, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has scheduled a pivotal meeting with alliance MLAs. The gathering will take place on Wednesday evening at 4 PM at the CK Convention Hall in Mangalagiri and is expected to last over three hours.

The primary agenda of the meeting will include a review of the government's achievements during the past 100 days, alongside discussions on future initiatives. Invitations have been extended to MLAs from three parties, with the exception of MLA Koneti Adimulam, who was recently suspended from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

This special meeting marks a significant milestone for the TDP-Janasena-BJP coalition under CM Chandrababu’s leadership. According to sources within the TDP, the meeting is strategically slated after a cabinet meeting at the state secretariat earlier that day.

In a move to evaluate performance, CM Chandrababu has proposed to prepare progress cards for the MLAs, intended for distribution during the meeting. If finalized by then, the cards will be handed out; if not, they will be provided at a later date.

Furthermore, TDP leadership has decided to conduct a separate session with in-charges overseeing constituencies that fielded allies and with TDP candidates who lost in constituencies won by YCP. Those involved have been instructed to be present in Amaravati on Tuesday.

In related activities, the Chief Minister will visit the AP Secretariat on Tuesday at noon to conduct reviews with ministers and officials from relevant departments. This includes a review session focused on the new excise policy, featuring Minister Kollu Ravindra and senior officials. Additionally, the CM will also assess matters concerning BC Welfare, Handlooms, and Textiles, with participation from Minister S Savitha and top officials in those departments.