Chandrababu to celebrate birthday in Eluru, likely to announce future course action for next election

There is speculation in political circles that Andhra Pradesh opposition Leader Chandrababu Naidu may make a key announcement on the occasion of his birthday celebrations today on future course of action for upcoming elections. Chandrababu Naidu, who has experience in padayatra is planning to make a padayatra with his son party national general secretary Lokesh Naidu. Chandrababu, who is planning to travel around Andhra Pradesh with the Lokesh Padayatra is getting ready for bus trips and road shows. Chandrababu, who is celebrating his birthday in Nekkalam-Gollagudem village of Eluru district is likely to start the action for upcoming election. Chandrababu which is preparing for the tour in the first week of May, is making arrangements to hold the Mahanada in a grand style.



Chandrababu opted Ongole to hold Mahanada in Ongole so that it would be close to Rayalaseema. Chandrababu Naidu is going to the people with a two-pronged strategy of bringing Telugu Desam party to power and keeping Lokesh in the party unopposed.



TDP chief Chandrababu and his son Nara Lokesh will soon go on a padayatra with several programs are being designed to prepare the party cadre for the upcoming elections. Chandrababu plans to tour two districts every month.

However, today, on the occasion of his birthday, he is going to start his tour. As part of this, Chandrababu will celebrate his birthday in Nekkalam-Gollagudem village of Eluru district and will organise a gram sabha. The Chandrababu tour will start from the first week of May. The event will be like a road show or a gram sabha. Chandrababu, who will be touring Kuppam in the first week of May, will organize Mahanada in Ongole for 3 days from May 27.



Lokesh will make a special entry after Mahanada. Lokesh has already decided to go into public with the padayatra and the road map will be finalized in the next 2, 3 months. Nara Lokesh hopes that the party will get mileage if he travels in his father's footsteps. Lokesh, who is already touring every ward in Mangalagiri, is preparing the cadre for the elections by holding a series of meetings with seniors and the youth.