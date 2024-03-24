Chandrababu to embark on 'Prajagalam' Tour from March 27, to kick-start campaign

TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu is gearing up to launch his election campaign with a series of meetings and road shows under the banner of 'Prajagalam'. The campaign is scheduled to commence on the 27th of this month and will continue through the 31st, with plans in place for multiple engagements in 3 to 4 constituencies each day, as per sources from the TDP.



The election campaign will kick off with visits to Palamaneru, Nagari, and Nellore rural constituencies on the 27th. Subsequently, Chandrababu Naidu is slated to participate in campaign events in Rapthadu, Singanamala, and Kadiri on the 28th, followed by Srisailam, Nandikotkur, and Kurnool on the 29th. The tour will progress with stops in Maidukuru, Proddutur, Sullurpet, and Srikalahasti on the 30th, and culminate with visits to Kavali, Markapuram, Santanutalapadu, and Ongole on the 31st.

Additionally, Chandrababu Naidu will dedicate Monday and Tuesday to campaigning in his own constituency, Kuppam. The strategic schedule aims to maximize outreach and engagement across various constituencies, allowing for direct interaction with voters and the dissemination of the party's vision and agenda for the upcoming elections.