Chandrababu to meet AP governor to complain on renaming of NTR Health University

The Telugu Desam Party national president and Leader of Opposition in Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu Naidu will meet with Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan at Vijayawada Raj Bhavan shortly to complain against AP government for change of name to NTR Health University. Chandrababu Naidu will meet with the Governor along with the TDP leaders as the Governor's appointment is finalized at 12.45 pm.



In the wake of the Andhra Pradesh assembly has passed the bill brought by the state government to change the name of NTR Health University in Vijayawada, Chandrababu Naidu will meet the governor on this issue.



Despite the objection raised by the Telugu Desam Party in the Legislative Assembly over the name change of the Health University, the government went ahead with its decision and the cadre of the TDP started agitations across the state.



However, as the government did not back down, TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu will complain to the governor on this issue as a last resort urge him to direct government to retain NTR name to the Health university in Vijayawada.