Chandrababu to meet TDP candidates in Palnadu district today

TDP National President and former minister Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to meet with party leaders today in Dhagepalli of Palnadu

During the meeting, candidates from three constituencies in Palnadu district will receive training. Chandrababu will engage with party leaders on various topics, including reinforcing the party's structure and effectively communicating anti-government policies to the public.

The discussions aim to strategize and prepare party members for upcoming challenges and opportunities in the political landscape.