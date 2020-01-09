Chandrababu to participate in Praja Chaitanya Yatra from Benz circle to Machilipatnam

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu who is going all out to stall the proposal of the three capitals in the state is said to be participating in the Praja Chaitanya Yatra called by Amaravati farmers JAC. Naidu who was taken into police custody yesterday at Benz circle is about to embark on a Praja Chaitanya yatra from there itself.

Despite the police blocking the Bus Yatra on Wednesday, the JAC decided to conduct a Chaitanya yatra. The former Chief Minister will head to Machilipatnam as part of the program and address a public meeting in the afternoon at Koneru Center. On the other hand, JAC will also organize meetings in Kakinada and Ongole.

On the other hand, farmers marched from Tenali to Amaravati in Guntur district under the leadership of TDP leader Alapati Rajendra Prasad. On reaching the Nandivelugu, the police blocked the TDP leader, which led to an altercation between the police and the farmers. However, the police have arrested TDP leader. The farmers chanted slogan against the police and demanded the capital to remain at Amaravati.