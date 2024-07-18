Chandrababu to release white paper on law and order on Thursday

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is set to release a white paper on peace and security on Thursday at the state secretariat at 3 pm. This white paper will reveal details of law and order over the last five years, including illegal cases, detentions, suppression of opposition, and cases registered against citizens.

The white paper is expected to highlight how past rulers have acted to prevent freedom of expression, cases registered against ordinary citizens, attacks on SCs, and murder cases.

This is the latest in a series of white papers being released by the Chief Minister, with previous papers focusing on issues such as Polavaram, Amaravati, Electricity and Mines. The government has decided to release a total of seven white papers.