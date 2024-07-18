Live
- No takers for 18 lakh jobs in BFSI space
- WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp to add a new status update interface for Android users
- Sanofi healthcare set to invest Rs 3,600 cr in Hyd GCC by 2030
- YS Jagan to Visit Tadepalli Today
- Lakhs of devotees witness ‘Suna Besha’
- One dies in reactor blast at Atchutapuram SEZ
- Flexible work arrangements- Meeting the needs of modern employees
- Thousands attend Rottela Panduga on first day
- Cheruvula Parirakshana Vedika to fight for protection of water bodies
- Farmers sow paddy directly due to water shortage
Chandrababu to release white paper on law and order on Thursday
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is set to release a white paper on peace and security on Thursday at the state secretariat at 3 pm. This white paper will reveal details of law and order over the last five years, including illegal cases, detentions, suppression of opposition, and cases registered against citizens.
The white paper is expected to highlight how past rulers have acted to prevent freedom of expression, cases registered against ordinary citizens, attacks on SCs, and murder cases.
This is the latest in a series of white papers being released by the Chief Minister, with previous papers focusing on issues such as Polavaram, Amaravati, Electricity and Mines. The government has decided to release a total of seven white papers.
