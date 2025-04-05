Chandrababu to visit NTR district today

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to visit Muppalla village in Chanderlapadu mandal of NTR district today, Saturday. His visit includes a series of important engagements aimed at addressing local issues and celebrating significant events.

The Chief Minister will arrive at Muppalla village by helicopter from his residence in Undavalli at 10:15 AM. He will first meet with local public representatives at 10:30 AM to discuss a range of key issues affecting the community.

At 11 AM, CM Chandrababu will visit the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Gurukulam Residential School in Muppalla, highlighting the government's commitment to education.

By noon, he will arrive at a public platform set up in the Muppalla lemon grove where he will participate in the birth anniversary celebrations of renowned leader Babu Jagjivan Ram. This event will also see the distribution of laptops to students, reinforcing the government's focus on enhancing educational resources.

Additionally, the Chief Minister will lay the foundation stone for a new footwear manufacturing unit, contributing to local employment and economic growth. Following these activities, he will address the public, sharing his vision and initiatives for the region.

At 2 PM, CM Chandrababu will visit the Muppalla Weybridge site to meet with local public representatives once again, ensuring continued dialogue with the community.

After completing his engagements, the Chief Minister is set to return to Muppalla village at 4 PM before heading back to his residence in Undavalli by helicopter.