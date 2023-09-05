Chandrababu unveils NTR statue in Bellary, says it is a pride for him

TDP national president and former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu unveiled the NTR Statue at Kamma Bhavan in Bellary. Speaking at the event, Naidu expressed his pride in erecting the statue of Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao (NTR) in Bellary as part of his centenary celebrations. He described NTR as not just a person but a force and a great man.

Naidu expressed his satisfaction in placing the statue in Bellary and stated that NTR will always remain in the hearts of the Telugu people as long as there is a Telugu Desam Party.

Naidu further praised NTR's contributions to the film industry, highlighting the various iconic roles he portrayed, such as A Venkateswara, Krishna, Rama, Bhima, and Duryodhana. He emphasized that no one else can replicate the same level of success in these roles. Naidu added that it would be impossible for someone like NTR to be born again in the future, and if a similar individual were to come forth, they would still not be able to match NTR's legacy.

In conclusion, Naidu greeted the crowd by saying "Jai NTR, Jai Karnataka," expressing his admiration for NTR and extending his regards to the people of Karnataka.