Chandrababu unveils Poor to Rich concept in Nimmakuru

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and his wife, Nara Bhuvaneshwari, visited Nimmakur in Krishna district to pay respects to the late NTR on the anniversary of his death. During a public meeting, Chandrababu unveiled the 'Poor to Rich' concept, which aims to eradicate poverty and improve the lives of the economically backward sections.



He said Nimmakuru and Naravaripalle villages have been selected as pilot projects for this initiative. Chandrababu expressed concern over the low number of people engaged in agriculture in Nimmakuru and the high migration rate. He called on industrialists to support the development of the village and emphasized the need for government, private sector, and public participation in development works.

Chandrababu stated that this is just the beginning and invited everyone to contribute their ideas to move forward. He also quoted NTR, saying that true politics is about helping the poor.