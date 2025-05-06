Live
Chandrababu unveils statues of Abdul Kalam in AP secretariat
Highlights
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu unveiled a statue of former President Abdul Kalam at the Andhra Pradesh Secretariat on Tuesday
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu unveiled a statue of former President Abdul Kalam at the Andhra Pradesh Secretariat on Tuesday. The initiative, organised by the Vibrants of Kalam, aims to install statues of Kalam across the state. Arrangements are underway for the unveiling of these statues in all 13 districts on July 27, coinciding with Abdul Kalam's death anniversary.
Vijay, spokesperson for Vibrants of Kalam, announced plans to unveil a total of 25 statues of Kalam in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The 20-foot statues will be installed in accordance with Supreme Court guidelines, with the intention of inspiring the youth of the region.
