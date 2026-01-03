Kylie Jenner sets mercury soaring as she sizzles in gold metallic bikini

Los Angeles: Reality star Kylie Jenner is in her "Summer Forever" mood. The mom of two, 28, proved that her year is about to be golden by leaving little to the imagination in a series of sultry Instagram Stories.

In the pictures, she was seen wearing nothing but a gold metallic bikini and a silver necklace, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The necklace featured a striking panther pendant, which Jenner had previously worn, and Page Six identified as the Panthere de Cartier, valued at $30,500.

Her sexy two-piece was the perfect ensemble to match her mood as she posted her first selfie video with Addison Rae's ‘Summer Forever’ playing in the background. As she moved the camera around, she flipped her hair and pouted her lips, putting all angles of her toned abdomen on display.

As per ‘People’, the television personality wasn't shy about showing off her toned body as the second clip was a boomerang of her top abdomen and face. It was just last summer that Jenner revealed her cosmetic procedure secrets, telling a fan on TikTok that she went with the Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Garth Fisher and got "445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!! Silicone”.

In her third close-up, a shot of her face, Jenner wrote that she loved her makeup, which consisted of pink lipstick, blush, and light mascara. It's been a special couple of days for Jenner, as a source previously said that she and her boyfriend Timothee Chalamet, 30, were making up for "a lot of time spent apart" as they planned to celebrate New Year's Eve together.

The source said, "It's been special for Kylie to have Timothee in Los Angeles more in December”.

According to the insider, Jenner and Chalamet were together "around the holidays" and his birthday. They also had a "trip planned" for the holiday.

"They are making their careers work and making their relationship work at the same time”, the insider said.



