Vijay Sethupathi’s Gandhi Talks set for January 30 release

Mumbai: Zee Studios has officially locked 30 January 2026 as the theatrical release date for Gandhi Talks, a distinctive silent film headlined by Vijay Sethupathi. The announcement places the film among the most unconventional mainstream releases in recent Indian cinema, signalling a return to visual storytelling driven entirely by performance and music rather than dialogue.

Conceived as a modern silent film, Gandhi Talks brings together a notable ensemble including Arvind Swamy, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth Jadhav. The project is being positioned as a bold creative experiment, relying on facial expression, body language and emotional restraint to carry the narrative forward.

Industry observers note that such an approach is rare in contemporary Indian filmmaking, where sound, dialogue and spectacle often dominate.

The film’s music has been composed by A.R. Rahman, whose score is expected to play a central role in shaping the emotional arc of the story. In the absence of spoken words, the background score functions as the film’s guiding voice, adding depth and continuity to the visual narrative.

This aspect is likely to be a key highlight for audiences and festival circuits alike.

Directed by Kishore Belekar, Gandhi Talks marks a conscious attempt to strip cinema down to its essentials. According to the makers, the film draws inspiration from early cinematic traditions while addressing modern sensibilities, aiming to create an immersive and contemplative viewing experience.

Zee Studios, known for backing both commercial and content-driven cinema, has described the project as part of its ongoing effort to support boundary-pushing storytelling. With its unusual format, acclaimed cast and emphasis on pure emotion, Gandhi Talks is being positioned as a prestige release that challenges conventional filmmaking norms.

The film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas nationwide on 30 January 2026.