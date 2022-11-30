Chandrababu visits Vijayarai in Eluru, says the YSRCP govt has failed in all aspects

Telugu Desam Party National President and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu are touring Vijayarai in Eluru district. He went from house to house and inquired about the problems of the people and explained the failures of the Government to them. Later he started the program 'Idem Kharma-Mana Rashtraniki'.



Speaking on this occasion, he said that Jagan Reddy (CM Jagan) has no right to rule the state and demanded to tell who killed YS Vivekananda Reddy on the occasion. He alleged that the evidence is being tampered with in this case. Speaking of atrocities of the YSRCP government, Chandrababu accused the government of creating hurdles to TDP meetings and threatening the people not to attend the TDP meetings. Chandrababu said that the Polavaram project has been destroyed despite the centre's funding.

Naidu said that the program 'Idem Kharma-Mana Rashtraniki' will continue with the aim of reaching 50 lakh families in 50 days. A total of 8,000 party teams have been appointed for this purpose. Promotional videos are specially created and promoted on social media. The pamphlets to be given to every house were also prepared and sent to all the constituencies. In the name of Badude Badudu, the party went to the public and did a door-to-door campaign for about 7-8 months.

Meanwhile, the latest program is designed differently to take failures of the government and public issues to each household.