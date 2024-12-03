  • Menu
Chandrababu Vows to Tackle Rice and Land Mafia in AP

Chandrababu Vows to Tackle Rice and Land Mafia in AP
In a recent meeting of the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu announced his intention to crack down on the rice and land mafia operating within the state

In a recent meeting of the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu announced his intention to crack down on the rice and land mafia operating within the state. The meeting, held on Tuesday, saw Naidu making several significant statements regarding alleged corruption and asset appropriation under the current YSRCP regime.

Naidu accused the government of forcibly taking control of Kakinada Port and the Kakinada Special Economic Zone (SEZ), claiming that businessman KV Rao was awarded a 41% share in Kakinada Port while Aurobindo retained 59%. He lamented that the aggressive misappropriation of assets has become a troubling trend since the YSRCP came to power, stating, "I have never seen such grabbing of assets before."

In an effort to improve governance, Naidu shared that the government is collecting public feedback on its schemes through Interactive Voice Response Systems (IVRS) and urged ministers to conduct field visits. With six months elapsed since the formation of the current government on December 12, the Chief Minister instructed ministers to provide a comprehensive report

