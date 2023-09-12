Chandrababu will come clean from all allegations: Balakrishna

TDP MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna on Tuesday said that the their chief Chandrababu Naidu will come clean from all the allegations of corruption. Speaking to media from NTR Trust, he made statements regarding political matters and policies and alleged that the arrest of Naidu was conspiracy by CM Jagan to keep Chandrababu in jail for atleast 16 days as the latter was served imprisonment.

He criticized the filing of cases without evidence and suggested that more cases are being prepared without evidence. Balakrishna stated that the skill development scheme is a policy decision implemented by subordinate officials, and he highlighted its implementation in Gujarat and its benefits to people in his constituency of Hindupuram.





On this occasion, Balakrishna lashed at YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for acting in veneagance against the opposition leaving the administration aside. He said that the state which has no capital was sent backward and the people are suffering with increase in taxes and prices of commodities. He also alleged that the government is not giving TIDCO houses to poor and said that the state has went into debts.

Meanwhile, the ACB court will deliver it's verdict on the house arrest petition filed by Chandrababu Naidu's lawyers. It remains to be seen whether the court permit Naidu for house arrest.

Hindupuram MLA Balakrishna has criticised the government for allegedly engaging in illegal activities out of fear of electoral defeat in th upcoming elections.















