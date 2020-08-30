Chandrababu writes to CS, urges to provide financial aide of Rs. 10,000 to poor

Chandrababu Naidu expressed concern that the spread of coronavirus in the state was increasing. He wrote a letter to the Chief Secretary over the safety of frontline warriors, changes in testing patterns, and improvements in treatment facilities. Former chief minister and Telugu Desam Party national presidentexpressed concern that the spread of coronavirus in the state was increasing. He wrote a letter to theover the safety of frontline warriors, changes in testing patterns, and improvements in treatment facilities.

In the wake of the Coronavirus epidemic, they demanded assistance of Rs.10,000 per poor family under the Livelihood Assistance Scheme and a livelihood allowance for all white ration card holders from April to November 2020 and called for immediate mitigation measures on issues such as medical expenses unbearable condition, livelihood and job loss. Chandrababu said that he was writing this letter with a heavy heart and severe pain. He said he has been giving instructions to the government since its inception. He said the government was looking at the antics even though the number of positive cases had crossed 4 lakh. "The health safety of frontline warriors is of paramount importance and PPE kits should be provided to all of them," he said.

He suggested that doctors should not be harassed to work longer hours and should be given adequate rest and provide proper health care and financial security for their family members and announce financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh to the front line warriors who lost their lives. "Asha workers in the villages are the backbone of the health care system and they should not be harassed; the stipend for junior doctors in the state had been pending for 8 months, for which junior doctors were raising concerns,".Chandrababu said in the letter.