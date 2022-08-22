Chandrababu writes to DGP on Karunakar's suicide in Kavali, asks to act

TDP National President and former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu has written a letter to the DGP on the death of Dalit Duggirala Karunakar in Kavali. He asked to take strict action against those responsible for suicide and stated that the state of Andhra Pradesh is in a poor state of law and order. He said there are constant attacks on the weaker sections and Dalits.



Naidu said Karunakar's suicide in Kavali is a proof of the failure of peace and harmony in the state. He said Karunakar had sub-leased two fish ponds in Musunur and invested heavily, and alleged that YSRCP leaders Kethi Reddy Jagadeeswara Reddy and Suresh Reddy harassed Karunakar by creating barriers from fishing in the ponds.



In the letter, Chandrababu stated that Karunakar committed suicide by writing a letter stating that he is unable to cope with the harassment of YSRCP leaders. Ketireddy Jagadeeswara Reddy, one of the accused, is also on the board of Srisailam Devasthanam, and it is alleged that the accused are being killed because of the lack of strict action in the incidents of attacks on Dalits in these three years.



Chandrababu suggested that the Dalits will get protection only through proper and immediate actions by the police and the authorities should take measures in that direction.