Chandrababu writes to President, PM, highlights the AP govt. failures

TDP National President Nara Chandrababu Naidu has written a letter to President Draupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, outlining various concerns regarding the governance of Andhra Pradesh under Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. In the nine-page letter, Naidu highlighted issues such as violence, atrocity , anarchy, human rights violations, destruction of constitutional institutions, attacks on the judiciary, and assaults on central institutions since Jagan took office.

The letter specifically mentioned the filing of illegal cases against opposition members, decisions taken against democratic principles, and allegations of abuse of power. Naidu strongly criticised the decisions made by Chief Minister Jagan, claiming that they reflect a lack of sound judgment and have resulted in the degradation of the state.

Furthermore, Naidu details an incident in which there was an alleged attempt to kill him in Chittoor district, leading to a filed case of attempted murder against him.

The letter provides a comprehensive account of the attacks faced by Naidu from August 2019 to the recent Angallu incident, as well as the government's policies that allegedly violate established rules. Naidu calls for a CBI inquiry into the attacks against him, which he claims were encouraged by the government. He also requests the President's intervention in this extreme situation.