Chandrababu's family visits Tirumala today, offers prayer and donates food

Former Chief Minister and TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu's Family, including TDP Chief Chandrababu's grandson Nara Devansh, recently visited Tirumala today to.offer prayers. The family arrived at Tirumala on Thursday morning to celebrate Devansh's birthday.

Nara Lokesh, Brahmani, Devansh, and Bhuvaneshwari took part in special pujas and sought blessings from Lord Venkateswara Swamy.

Bhuvaneshwari, who is currently on a "Nijam Gelavali" tour, arrived at Tirumala the previous night, while Lokesh, Brahmani, and Devansh joined her on the same evening.

The family members visited Tirumala in the morning, where they traditionally donated food on Devansh's birthday. They also received blessings from Srivara before serving breakfast to devotees in the Annaprasada complex.