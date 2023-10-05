Chandrababu's judicial remand ends today, likely to be produced in ACB court

Chandrababu Naidu's remand period in the skill development case will end today and the former is expected to be virtually produced before the ACB court judge in Vijayawada. After the completion of the first remand, Chandrababu was virtually presented before the judge and was then placed in CID custody for two days for further interrogation. Following this, he was once again virtually produced before the judge and remanded until October 5.



The arguments on Chandrababu's bail and custody petitions will continue today in the ACB court, and the court is expected to announce its decision later in the evening.

Regarding the anticipatory bail petition filed by Chandrababu in the fiber grid case, arguments were presented in the High Court yesterday. The senior advocate Siddhartha Aggarwal argued on behalf of the petitioner, stating that Chandrababu was not involved in the technical committee or tender award committee for Terasoft. It was argued that holding the former CM responsible for the mistakes made in the implementation of policy decisions is injustice, and the government's intention to keep him in jail is politically motivated.

However, due to insufficient time, the judge adjourned the hearing without hearing the full arguments. The High Court extended the interim order preventing the arrest of Nara Lokesh in the skill development case until the 12th of this month.

Nara Lokesh, who has been in Delhi for almost three weeks, is expected to reach Andhra Pradesh today. Party members have stated that Lokesh is likely to meet Chandrababu in jail in Rajahmundry tomorrow if there is no positive decision on Chandrababu's bail petition from the ACB court.