Chandrababu's Kadali Ra schedule in Nellore and Raptadu finalised

TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu has finalized his schedule for upcoming visits to Nellore and Raptadu. On March 2, Chandrababu Naidu will be visiting Nellore and Gurajala.

Additionally, YCP Rajya Sabha member Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy will be joining the TDP party in Nellore on the morning of the 2nd in the presence of Chandrababu Naidu. Later that same day, Chandrababu Naidu will participate in the "Ra Kadali Ra" meeting in Gurajala.

Furthermore, on March 4, Chandrababu Naidu will visit the Raptadu constituency. It is noted that Chandrababu Naidu has already taken part in 22 "Ra Kadali Ra" Sabhas.

The Telugu Desam Party is organising a "Ra Kadali Ra Sabha" in each parliamentary constituency as part of their campaign.