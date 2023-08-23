Chandrayaan success, proud moment for nation:CM

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has described the soft landing of Chandrayaan 3 as a proud and cherished moment for the nation as it has joined the orbit of elite group that has accomplished Moon Mission.

Congratulating ISRO team for creating history and space in the celestial science with an overwhelming success, the Chief Minister said, exploring unchartered polar regions has made the expedition more challenging with the world gazing at India in admiration.

ISRO scientists scripted history propelling the prowess of space technology to heights greater than the great, the Chief Minister said.