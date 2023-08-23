  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Chandrayaan success, proud moment for nation:CM

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
x

AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo)

Highlights

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has described the soft landing of Chandrayan 3 as a proud and cherished moment for the nation as it has joined the orbit of elite group that has accomplished Moon Mission.

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has described the soft landing of Chandrayaan 3 as a proud and cherished moment for the nation as it has joined the orbit of elite group that has accomplished Moon Mission.

Congratulating ISRO team for creating history and space in the celestial science with an overwhelming success, the Chief Minister said, exploring unchartered polar regions has made the expedition more challenging with the world gazing at India in admiration.

ISRO scientists scripted history propelling the prowess of space technology to heights greater than the great, the Chief Minister said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X