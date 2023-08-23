Live
- Best Agrolife Ltd. Empowers Farmers in AP: Conducts a Successful Chilli Nursery Training Program
- Board exams twice a year, Class 11 & 12 students to study 2 languages: Govt
- Bombay HC seeks police reply on preserving CCTV clips of Ram Navami clashes
- Space industry, academicians hail India’s historic moon landing
- Class 9-10 students to study two Indian languages, one for class 11-12: MoE's NCF By Gunjan Sharma
- Kejriwal hails successful landing of Chandrayaan-3's lunar module
- TBJP congratulates ISRO and Chandrayaan-3 teams for historic success
- Medix Global Announced the Winners of the Digital Health Innovation Challenge 2023
- Success of Chandrayaan-3 is collective success of every Indian: Congress
- Film industry calls ISRO 'pride of India' after Chandrayaan-3's successful landing on moon
Just In
Chandrayaan success, proud moment for nation:CM
Highlights
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has described the soft landing of Chandrayan 3 as a proud and cherished moment for the nation as it has joined the orbit of elite group that has accomplished Moon Mission.
Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has described the soft landing of Chandrayaan 3 as a proud and cherished moment for the nation as it has joined the orbit of elite group that has accomplished Moon Mission.
Congratulating ISRO team for creating history and space in the celestial science with an overwhelming success, the Chief Minister said, exploring unchartered polar regions has made the expedition more challenging with the world gazing at India in admiration.
ISRO scientists scripted history propelling the prowess of space technology to heights greater than the great, the Chief Minister said.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS