'BJP doesn't want to discuss pollution', AAP demands 'accountability' from Delhi govt

New Delhi: The AAP on Tuesday staged a protest outside the Delhi Assembly over the worsening pollution in the national capital, demanding accountability from the BJP-led government.

Holding banners and shouting "Pradushan par jawab do (Answer on pollution)" slogans, the AAP MLAs, led by Leader of Opposition (LoP) Atishi, demanded answers from the ruling party.

Speaking to IANS, Gopal Rai, the AAP MLA and former Delhi Environment Minister, said, "This time, people in Delhi have had to suffer severely due to pollution. It is the responsibility of the Legislative Assembly to discuss this issue. The government must answer why it failed and why it did not fulfil its responsibilities."

He further claimed that the government is "running away" from discussion.

"Yesterday, when the MLAs demanded answers, they were suspended; this shows that the government does not want to discuss it. However, we will continue to raise the pollution issue till the government is willing to discuss it," Rai said.

The second day of the Winter Session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly witnessed protests by both the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party on different issues.

The ruling party targeted the opposition over the dog-counting allegation, while the AAP continued its attack on the Rekha Gupta government over air pollution in the national capital.

The BJP also staged a protest outside the Delhi Assembly, strongly criticising AAP supremo and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his remarks alleging that government school teachers were being deployed to count stray dogs.

The BJP MLAs then gathered outside the Delhi Assembly, holding banners and raising slogans against the AAP chief and demanding an apology for his remarks.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) Sameer app, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital stood at 286 on Tuesday, worsening slightly from 244 recorded on Monday.