Change of govt stalls development in Nandyal

Nandyal: The 2024 election is going to be a litmus test for the leaders of both TDP and YSRCP in Nandyal constituency. The voters this time appear to be more inclined to towards TDP rather than YSRCP.

Political sources say that 70-80 per cent of the developmental works were done during TDP government. Since the YSRC government came to power the developmental works were not taken forward.

On the other hand, TDP is facing internal differences. Nandyal constituency has significant number of voters from minority community who can tilt the balance in favour of any candidate. With TDP preferring N Md Farooq as constituency in-charge the sitting MLA Bhuma Bhrahmananda Reddy is maintaining distance from party activities, it is learnt. Since beginning the people of Reddy community had been representing the constituency. N Md Farooq who hails from the Muslim community got elected three times.

Political sources says that Shilpa Mohan Reddy would be the candidate from YSRCP. In fact, two persons from the family, Shilpa Chakrapani Reddy and Shilpa Ravi Chandra Kishore Reddy were MLAs in the past. One was from Nandyal and the other from Srisailam.

This time the YSRCP is searching for a candidate from other than the Shilpa family. In TDP, former MLA Bhuma Bhrahmananda Reddy is trying to get a chance for the second time. If he is denied ticket, he says he would contest as independent. Bhrahmananda Reddy and his supporters are unhappy since Farooq was made the constituency in-charge.

Bhrahmananda Reddy is known for contributing to the development of the constituency. If the ticket is not given, the battle would be between Reddys and minorities.

Sources also said that apart from Bhrahmananda Reddy, the names of A V Subba Reddy, Bhuma Akhila Priya and Gowru Venkata Reddy are also in the race for ticket.

Nandyal constituency has three mandals, Nandyal urban, Gospadu and Nandyal Rural.

Majority of voters are Muslims and they are the deciding community. The constituency has a total voter strength of 2,56,573.

The name Nandyal has its origins in words Nandi Alayam. This place is approximately at the centre of nine Nandi temples and it has been an important pilgrimage site since the days of Vijayanagara Kingdom. Mahanandeeshwara Swamy temple is also located at Mahanandi in Nandyal.

The remarkable feature is the crystal clear water which flows throughout the year from perennial springs. There is also a pond Pushkarini in which the water is clear and pure. Even a pin at the bottom can be seen very clearly.

It may be noted that the then Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao had contested as MLA from Nandyal in 1991 byelection. Narasimha Rao contested in 1996 general election and defeated his TDP rival Bhuma Nagi Reddy. But PV who also contested from Berhampur in Odisha quit this constituency.

For several years the Congress has ruled the constituency but later it lost the ground to TDP and now the YSRCP also has gained dominance.

Nandyal town is located on the banks of Kundu river. The lands in this constituency are fertile for agriculture. Banana crop is widely cultivated apart from paddy and other crops.