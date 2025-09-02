Cheerla Kiran honored with ‘Telugu Tejam’ award

Tirupati: Andhra Pradesh CPS Employees Association State leader Cheerla Kiran was presented with the ‘Telugu Tejam’ award by Sri Sri Kalavedika, the world’s largest international literary, cultural, and social service organisation.

The award ceremony was held in Narasaraopet, Palnadu district. Several eminent personalities, including Narasaraopet MLA Dr Chadalavada Anand Babu, Andhra Pradesh Library Association Chairman Gonuguntla Koteshwara Rao, Pingali Venkaiah grandson Narasimha, granddaughter of Gurajada Apparao Revathi, and descendant of poet Srinadha Srinivasa Shastri were present.