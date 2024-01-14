  • Menu
Cheque given for medical treatment

MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy handing over CMRF cheque to Dasari Gopal at his residence in Nellore on Saturday
MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy handing over CMRF cheque to Dasari Gopal at his residence in Nellore on Saturday

Nellore: YSRCP MP and party district president Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy on Saturday handed over a cheque for Rs 80,000 from Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to Dasari Gopal towards medical treatment of his son Dasari Saikumar.

Going into details, Dasari Saikumar of West Gogulapalli village, Alluru mandal, has been suffering with lungs related disease.

When the MP took this issue to the notice of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, he released a cheque for Rs 80,000 from CMRF. In the presence of his brother Vemireddy Kotareddy, MP Prabhakar Reddy gave the cheque to boy’s father at his residence.

