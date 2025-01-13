Cheques distributed to stampede victims’ families

Visakhapatnam : Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha said that the State government will provide a contract job in Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams to one of the family members of each of the deceased in the recent stampede incident that occurred in Tirupati and provide free education to the children of victims.

Distributing ex gratia cheques of Rs 25 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased here on Sunday, the Home Minister said that the government would stand by the family members of the victims.

Among six persons who lost their lives in the recent stampede incident, three were from Visakhapatnam district, while one was from Narsipatnam of Anakapalli district. Meanwhile, Assembly Speaker Ch Ayyanna Patrudu along with TTD Trust Board member Jyothula Nehru met the kin of the deceased B Naidu Babu and handed over ex gratia cheque of Rs 25 lakh. “The TTD Board has decided to provide education to the kids of the the deceased free of cost. Also, the injured in the incident will be given a financial aid of Rs.5 lakh and Rs 2 lakh depending on the severity of the injury,” said Jyothula Nehru.

Speaking on the occasion, Ayyanna Patrudu recalled that Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan responded to the incident with immediate effect and gave confidence to the victim’s families. “The deceased person Naidu Babu was a TDP activist. A financial support of Rs 5 lakh from the party will be given to his family members,” the Assembly Speaker informed.