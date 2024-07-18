Cheruvula Parirakshana Vedika to fight for protection of water bodies

Vizianagaram : An organisation named Uttarandhra Cheruvula Parirakshana Vedika has decided to intensify its activities to protect each and every water body in North Andhra districts. The state committee meeting of the organisation was held here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, founder president of Vedika M Krishna Murthy Naidu said that their organisation will intensify its efforts to protect water bodies from the land grabbers. The Vedika decided to take the issue to the notice of the minister for panchayat raj and environment K Pawan Kalyan and make the water bodies as public property but not a property of politicians and grabbers.

“We should take note of the dire water scarcity faced by Bengaluru, Chennai and take measures to save water bodies like tanks and lakes. The committee is going to give representations from tahsildar to Chief Ministerand fight till our goal is achieved. We take along the like-minded people in this agitation and expand this slogan to other areas too,” the committee said.