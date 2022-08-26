Chevireddy to distribute 1.24L clay idols for Chaviti celebration

Tirupati: On the occasion of Vinayaka Chavithi festival, Chandragiri MLA and TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy to distribute 1.24 lakh clay idols, covering all the 1.24 lakh houses in his Chandragiri constituency. Reddy made it practice of distribution environment-friendly clay Vinayaka idols to all the residents in his constituency, since ten years. The making of required huge quantity of clay idols this year is in

full swing, ahead of the major Hindu festival which is on August 31, going on for the past three weeks, at 25 places where 700 potters are working almost round-the-clock to make ready the idols for the fete. As many as 90 tippers were engaged to bring 2,500 tonnes of quality clay from various places in the district for idol making. On Thursday, Reddy inspected the centre located in Agriculture market yard, Tirupati where the Vinayaka idol making is going on busily. He also joined with idol makers in preparing the clay. Speaking on the occasion, Reddy, extending his festival greeting in advance, said that he took up the distribution of idols to infuse enthusiasm among the people to celebrate the festival in a grand manner. Due to various reasons including growing commercial attitude coupled with declining interest in observing our age old traditions and customs and on advise of elders, Reddy said he started distribution of idols along with a booklet on how to observe the fete, free of cost to help people celebrate the festival adhering to our age old culture. The idols along with booklets will be distributed by volunteers with the help of youth in villages, he said.