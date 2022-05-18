Chief Secretary urged to implement Good Samaritan Law in AP

Velagapudi (Guntur District): The members of Sudheekhan Foundation headed by its chairperson Chigurupati Vimala met Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma at the Secretariat here on Tuesday and appealed him to implement the existing laws to help road victims.

Vimala in the memorandum submitted to the Chief Secretary recalled that there is already Good Samarian Law in the country, which is not being implemented. If the Good Samaritan Law is implemented in all hospitals in AP, it would be beneficial to the road accident victims.

She also requested the CS to provide cashless treatment to all the road accident victims across the State. In case of spinal cord injuries, the victims could be helped with a monthly pension of Rs 10,000 since they would be bedridden and helpless.

Vimala said in a statement here on Tuesday that the Chief Secretary positively responded and promised to issue necessary orders soon.