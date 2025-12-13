Chilakaluripet road mishap: 5 arrested

Narasaraopet: Police have arrested five accused responsible for the road accident, which claimed lives of five students that occurred at Chilakaluripet Bypass Road on December 4.

Narasaraopet in-charge DSP M Hanumantha Rao stated that the five accused, who were travelling in a car, intercepted a container lorry carrying tractor parts. They stopped the lorry with the intention of assaulting the driver and robbing him of money.

Because they blocked the lorry on the road, a car carrying students coming from behind crashed into the lorry, resulting in the accident. CCTV footage confirmed that the accident occurred due to these accused stopping the lorry. They arrested Madamanchi Venkata Anujna Naidu, Chitti Mahesh, Bellamkonda Gopi, Sk Nabi Basha and Nali Venkata Rao.

The accused are being produced before the court. Police officials informed that after remand, they will be taken into custody for further interrogation. A murder case has been registered against them.