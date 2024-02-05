Child succumbs, two other kids, husband battling for life

Guntur: One child died and two siblings and their father are battling for life in the hospital, after consuming the poisonous tea served by the mother at Narayana Reddy Puram of Macherla mandal of Palnadu district on Monday.

According to the police, the wife asked husband to send her to her parents' house. He rejected her plea to go. In a fit of rage, she mixed rat poison in the tea given to her husband and three children. She also consumed tea. One child died on the spot. Two children , wife and husband have been shifted to the local government hospital for treatment.

Vijayapuri South police rushed to the spot and inquired about the incident.