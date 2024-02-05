Live
- Realme Valentine's Day Sale: Exciting Deals on Narzo Series
- Police serves notice to Atishi on AAP’s claims
- Vidudala Rajini seems to be facing tough situation in Guntur West
- Being compelled to join BJP, but won't: Kejriwal
- Raj artisans’ craft finds place at UAE’s first Hindu temple
- Yogi govt tables its largest budget at Rs 7.36 lakh cr
- Higher cash seizures recorded by I-T in Assembly polls: CBDT
- ‘True Lover’ to debut in theatres on Feb 10
- IIT-Bombay Racing tops overall at 'Formula Bharat 2024'
- PM Modi to unveil projects worth Rs 1,330 cr in Goa
Just In
Child succumbs, two other kids, husband battling for life
Highlights
One child died and two siblings and their father are battling for life in the hospital, after consuming the poisonous tea served by the mother at Narayana Reddy Puram of Macherla mandal of Palnadu district on Monday.
Guntur: One child died and two siblings and their father are battling for life in the hospital, after consuming the poisonous tea served by the mother at Narayana Reddy Puram of Macherla mandal of Palnadu district on Monday.
According to the police, the wife asked husband to send her to her parents' house. He rejected her plea to go. In a fit of rage, she mixed rat poison in the tea given to her husband and three children. She also consumed tea. One child died on the spot. Two children , wife and husband have been shifted to the local government hospital for treatment.
Vijayapuri South police rushed to the spot and inquired about the incident.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS