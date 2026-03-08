Children’s safety is collective responsibility

Guntur: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications, Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar said, according to the data from 2023, nearly 1.7 lakh cases of crimes against children were registered across the country. He participated in an awareness programme held on the protection of child rights and prevention of crimes against children held in Guntur city on Saturday.

The Minister highlighted several key issues related to child safety, implementation of laws, and the need for greater awareness. He stated that out of the total cases registered, about 45 per cent were related to kidnapping, while 38% were cases registered under POCSO Act.