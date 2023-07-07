Chillies CEO appointed as EC member of AP Hotels Association

Tirupati: Tirupati-based Chillies Hotels and Restaurants CEO Chillies Anji has been appointed as the executive committee member of the Andhra Pradesh Hotels Association.

In the Association executive committee meeting held in Vijayawada on Wednesday evening, he was unanimously elected to the state committee.

The Association district unit held a function here on Thursday in which hotel association functionaries Ramishetti Veeraswamy, Bliss Balakrishna Reddy, Sindhuri Park Venkaiah, Kumaraswamy Reddy, Regalia Nithin and others felicitated Anji and wished to achieve many more positions. Speaking on the occasion, Chillies Anji said that Chilies Hotels and Restaurants were opened in Tirupati, Kadapa and other areas to provide accommodation and quality food to poor people at low-budget.

He expressed his happiness at being unanimously elected as a member of State Executive Committee of Andhra Pradesh Hotels Association. He thanked the Executive Committee members and others for proposing his name to such a position.