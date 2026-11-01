Chimakurthy leads as municipal polls stay peaceful in Prakasam district

Ongole: Municipal elections in Prakasam district began peacefully on Sunday with good voter participation. Voting is on in Ongole Municipal Corporation, Addanki Municipality and Chimakurthy Municipality. Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy and his wife casted their vote at the polling station in the Municipal High School at Ram Nagar, while former minister Balineni Srinivas Reddy at Jubilant Public School in Lawyer Pet. The coalition alliance Ongole mayor candidate Nallamalli Sri Silpa and her husband Balu utilized their vote at Girls High School in Bandlamitta. Meanwhile, the YSRCP MLA Dr Buchepalli Siva Prasad Reddy was put under house arrest at his home in Darsi.

By 11 AM, Chimakurthy recorded the highest polling at 36.95 percent, with 8453 votes cast. Addanki recorded 30.95 percent, with 9659 votes. In Ongole, 17.24 percent polling was recorded, with 33256 votes.

District Collector P Raja Babu is personally watching the polling in Ongole. The Joint Collector is overseeing Chimakurthy. The Sub-Collector is the Special Officer for Addanki. The Municipal Commissioner and the Revenue Divisional Officer are visiting centres regularly.

Prakasam District Superintendent of Police V Harshavardhan Raju visited various polling centres in Ongole and Addanki. He checked the voting queues, the conduct of the election and the security arrangements at the centres.

Collector Raja Babu said voters are coming out in large numbers. He expressed confidence that the turnout will be high. Officials said no problem has been reported from any centre. Extra staff, chairs for elderly people, drinking water and medical teams have been arranged.