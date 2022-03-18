Chinna Jeeyar Swamy clarifies on his remarks on tribal deities, says it is a false propaganda

Amid controversy over the remarks on the Tribal goddess of Telangana, Chinna Jeeyar Swamy spoke to the media to clear the air on his comments. He said it is wrong propaganda carried out by some section of people who don't have a mature mind. He said it had come to his notice that there was a controversy about the comments made by him 20 years back and opined that he had never made such malicious comments.

The priest said that Muslims and Christians also come for spiritual activities in the ashram and made clear that there are no differences between caste and religion. He declared that their policy was to respect everyone and incensed that some people are working to create problems among the people by distorting the facts.

Meanwhile, when asked by reporters whether there was a gap with Telangana Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao, he clarified that they have no gap with anyone. "We are doing good programs with good intentions and hence we can speak boldly without fear," Chinna Jeeyar Swamy said. He also turned down the questions on him foraying into politics and made it clear that he had no such intentions.