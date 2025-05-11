‘Chinnari Arogyam’ launched for Child Health in East Godavari

Rajamahendravaram: Minister for Tourism, Culture and Cinematography Kandula Durgesh participated as the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of the “Chinnari Arogyam” programme held at the Sri Venkateswara Anam Kala Kendram in Rajahmundry on Saturday. The programme is being funded through the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds of GAIL (India) Limited. Minister Durgesh unveiled the “Chinnari Arogyam” poster at the event.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister lauded the launch of the “Chinnari Arogyam” programme as a commendable initiative aimed at ensuring the complete health of children who are not developing properly due to financial difficulties, lack of awareness among parents regarding nutrition, and malnutrition. He stated that this programme, the first of its kind in the state, should serve as a model for the entire state.

He emphasised the need for officials to undertake programmes that raise public awareness about healthcare. He informed that efforts are underway to ensure the complete health of approximately 74,238 children aged between 6 months and 6 years in the East Godavari district.

He further said that 1,438 children are suffering from various health issues and that the “Chinnari Arogyam” programme has been initiated to create awareness among parents about their children’s health and nutritional needs.

The minister appreciated the program’s objective of providing a special nutritious food kit to the children every month. District collector P Prasanthi stated that the “Chinnari Arogyam” programme is an evolved version of the previously successful “Bangaru Konda” programme implemented in the district, with the aim of implementing it more effectively.

During the ceremony, the outgoing District Women and Child Welfare Officer, K Vijaya Kumari, who is retiring at the end of this month was felicitated. Additionally, a traditional Seemantham (baby shower) ceremony was conducted for pregnant women, and a graduation ceremony was held for young children.

Joint collector S Chinna Ramudu highlighted that young children are falling prey to various health problems due to hereditary diseases and malnutrition. He urged the public to utilise the nutritious food provided at government Anganwadi centres and avail the health services offered at government hospitals.

GAIL representatives Deputy General Manager (HR) Deevi Prabhakar, DGM K Rajan, Amravati Solutions’ Anil Kumar, DMHO K Venkateswara Rao, Deputy DMHO N Vasundhara,RMC, and ICDS staff were present.