Chinta Mohan demands immediate release of scholarships

Nellore/Tirupati: Congress leader and former MP Dr Chinta Mohan demanded the state government to release scholarships to 80 lakh SC/ST/BC/OBC and minority students April 14. Addressing media at Naidupet on Saturday, he said the state has not released at least a single statement on birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Damodaram Sanjeevaiah, who born and brought up from middleclass background and served the society as a chief minister. Around 80 lakh students belong to SC, ST, OBC and minorities have not been getting scholarships for the last two years, he said.

Though former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi has initiated separate corporations for SC, ST and OBC population for their economic empowerment, the YSRCP government has closed without giving any support to them, he added.

He demanded the government to release the scholarships before Ambedkar Jayanti being celebrated on April 14. He criticised the Centre for failing to curb skyrocketing prices of essentials and fuel in the open markets.

The former MP also criticised the YSRCP government for ignoring Dalits despite securing their votes in 2019 elections. Speaking to media at Varadaiah Palem, he found fault with the state for not offering tributes on the centenary birth anniversary day celebrations recently.

Mohan alleged that BJP, YSRCP and TDP were not allowing Dugarajapatnam port works to start and assured that if Congress government comes to power these works will be started in the first month itself. He predicted that in the next one-month cooking gas prices may go up by 1500 percent while petrol and diesel prices may witness a hike of around Rs.120.