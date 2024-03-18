  • Menu
Chintalapudi YSRCP candidate holds introductory program in Constituency

YCP MLA candidate Kambham Vijaya Raju, contesting from the Chintalapudi Constituency, expressed his dedication to serving all people regardless of their caste or religion.

YCP MLA candidate Kambham Vijaya Raju, contesting from the Chintalapudi Constituency, expressed his dedication to serving all people regardless of their caste or religion. An introduction program for Vijaya Raju was recently held in Supriyan Peta of Chintalapudi Mandal, where MPP Rambabu, Town President Koppula Nagu, and other local leaders and supporters were present.

During the program, Vijaya Raju stated that he is prepared to work as a servant to all, without any discrimination based on caste or religion. He emphasized his commitment to serving the community and fighting for their interests. The people, leaders, activists, and fans of Suprimpet expressed their support for Vijaya Raju and pledged to work towards his victory in the upcoming elections.

