Live
- India's outward FDI rises to $3.05 billion in Feb
- PM Modi accorded rousing reception in Coimbatore
- Centre establishes tribunal to assess legality of ban on Muslim Conference JK faction
- SC refuses out-of-turn hearing on industrial associations' pleas against disclosure of alpha-numeric numbers of Electoral Bonds
- PMK joins hands with BJP in Tamil Nadu ahead of LS polls
- Punjab AAP ministers in LS poll fray must resign first, demands Sukhbir Badal
- BFI accepts high-performance director Bernard Dunne’s resignation
- Pak citizens commend Modi govt for boosting India’s global standing
- Leaving Telangana with a heart full of memories: Tamilisai Soundarajan
- Jayapur residents joyous over all-round development in PM Modi's adopted village
Just In
Chintalapudi YSRCP candidate holds introductory program in Constituency
YCP MLA candidate Kambham Vijaya Raju, contesting from the Chintalapudi Constituency, expressed his dedication to serving all people regardless of their caste or religion. An introduction program for Vijaya Raju was recently held in Supriyan Peta of Chintalapudi Mandal, where MPP Rambabu, Town President Koppula Nagu, and other local leaders and supporters were present.
During the program, Vijaya Raju stated that he is prepared to work as a servant to all, without any discrimination based on caste or religion. He emphasized his commitment to serving the community and fighting for their interests. The people, leaders, activists, and fans of Suprimpet expressed their support for Vijaya Raju and pledged to work towards his victory in the upcoming elections.