Acche din aane waale hain, Modi ji jane waale hain

Just In
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweaked the BJP's 2014 poll slogan to hit out at the prime minister, saying "acche din aane waale hain, Modi ji jaane waale hain" as he exuded confidence that the INDIA bloc will emerge victorious in this Lok Sabha election.
The AAP chief, who was accompanied by his wife Sunita Kejriwal for the first time in election meetings on Monday, praised her for taking command of the poll campaigning in his absence and described her as "Jhansi Ki Rani".
Kejriwal again repeated his promise of full statehood for Delhi if elected to power. "I am telling you on June 4, Modi ji's government will not be formed. Everywhere people are angry with them (BJP) due to inflation and unemployment during their rule.
"People have made up their mind to oust them...On June 4, acche din aane waale hain, Modi ji jaane waale hain ( good days are on their way, Modi is on his way out," he said.
In 2014, Modi stormed to power on the popular slogan of 'Acche din aane waale hain' (good days are on their way). At another poll meeting in Shahdara, Kejriwal attacked Modi and accused him of using foul language for his political opponents including NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray."Sometimes he says the INDIA bloc will snatch your ‘mangalsutra'. Despite running the country for 10 years, you do not have a single work to count. So, it is a matter of great sadness that in 10 years you have ruined the lives of people by bringing inflation and unemployment,” the Delhi CM said.