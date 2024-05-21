Beware of Cyber Fraudsters Impersonating FedEx Courier, Warns TSRTC MD Sajjanar

Cyber crimes continue to evolve and pose new challenges for law enforcement agencies. Despite numerous awareness programs, these crimes continue to affect an increasing number of victims each day. The latest trend in cyber fraud involves scammers posing as representatives of FedEx Courier, terrorizing and robbing unsuspecting individuals.

In a recent statement, Telangana RTC MD Sajjanar issued a warning about this new type of fraud. According to Sajjanar, criminals are reportedly calling individuals, claiming to be from FedEx Courier and informing them that a parcel with their Aadhaar number has arrived. They then fabricate a story about smuggled drugs being discovered in the parcel, demanding exorbitant amounts of money to resolve the issue. Some people, confused and scared by these tactics, end up falling victim to the scam and losing significant amounts of money.

In response to these fraudulent activities, Sajjanar advised the public to exercise caution and not to believe such calls. He emphasized the importance of not giving money to these criminals, even if they claim to be police officers and urged to report them to the local police station without delay. Additionally, he advised them to call the 1930 helpline for cyber crime complaints, where appropriate action will be taken promptly. By remaining vigilant and taking prompt action, individuals can protect themselves from falling victim to cyber fraudsters impersonating FedEx Courier.