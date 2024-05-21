Live
- One arrested for throwing ink at Congress LS candidate Kanhaiya Kumar in Delhi
- Biocon Biologics gets US FDA nod for biosimilar version of eye treatment drug Eylea
- Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani's childhood dream realised; here's what it is
- Our leader is the best: Gehlot and Pilot supporters in Rajasthan sing paeans
- Manish Sisodia's judicial custody extended till May 31 in excise policy case
- Biden's adviser demands Israel allow aid access to all of Gaza Strip
- High Alert in Andhra Pradesh as Tension Rises Ahead of Election Counting Day
- Gadwal: Lucky dip held to fill med college posts
- Police Conduct Flag March in Guntur District Ahead of Election Counting Day
- Cong govt is dithering on poll promises: KTR
Just In
Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 21 May
Petrol and Diesel prices today, 21 May, 2024, 2024: Petrol price in Hyderabad is Rs. 107.41 per litre, and diesel price at Rs. 105.65 per litre.
Petrol and diesel prices today, 21 May 2024: Petrol and diesel prices today stable. Going by the fuel prices at major cities in the country today, the petrol price in Delhi is at Rs. 94.72 per litre and the diesel price at Rs. 89.62. The petrol prices in Hyderabad remained at Rs. 107.41 per litre and the diesel price is at Rs. 95.62 per litre. The petrol price in Chennai per litre is Rs. 101.18 and the diesel is priced at Rs. 94.33 per litre.
In Mumbai, the petrol price per litre is Rs. 104.21 and the diesel prices remained at Rs. 94.27 per litre. Petrol prices today in Bangalore are at Rs. 99.84 per litre while diesel price remained at Rs. 87.89 per litre.
India is mainly dependent on crude oil imports for petrol and diesel. Hence crude prices affect petrol and diesel rates. However, other factors such as rising demand, government taxes, rupee-dollar depreciation and refinery concept ratio will also have an impact on domestic fuel prices.
The fuel prices mentioned below are due at 6 am and are subject to change at any time as the petroleum companies will alter the fuel prices based on the crude oil prices.
|City
|Petrol price per litre
|Diesel Price per litre
|Hyderabad
|Rs. 107.41
|Rs. 95.62
|Delhi
|Rs. 94.72
|Rs. 87.62
|Chennai
|Rs. 101.18
|Rs. 92.76
|Mumbai
|Rs. 104.21
|Rs. 94.27
|Bangalore
|Rs. 99.84
|Rs. 87.89