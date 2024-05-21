Fancy Number 'TG 09 9999' Sold for Rs. 25 Lakhs in Online Bidding in Hyderabad

In a competitive online bidding held at Khairatabad RTA on Monday, Sony Transport Solutions acquired the fancy number 'TG 09 9999' for a staggering price of Rs. 25 lakhs. The vehicle assigned to this special number is a 'Toyota Land Cruiser LX'. Apart from the bidding amount, the RTA imposed a fee of Rs. 50 thousand, bringing the total cost to Rs. 25,50,000.

Hyderabad Joint Transport Commissioner C. Ramesh expressed that this level of competition for such fancy numbers is a first in Telangana. The online bidding at Khairatabad RTA garnered a total of Rs. 43,70,284 in just one day, showcasing the high demand for special numbers.

Some of the other notable bids in the online bidding included Muppa Homes Pvt Ltd paying Rs.15,53,000 for 'TS 09 GD 9999', Keystones Infra Pvt Ltd spending Rs. 17,35,000 on 'TS 09 GE 9999', and Prime Source bidding Rs. 21,60,000 for 'TS 09 GC 9999'.

The sale of 'TG 09 9999' for Rs. 25 lakhs highlights the growing trend of individuals and companies willing to pay hefty amount for unique and eye-catching number plates for their vehicles.