Chintamaneni Prabhakar celebrates his 57th birthday in Denduluru

Chintamaneni Prabhakar celebrates his 57th birthday in Denduluru
Former Whip of the Andhra Pradesh Government, Mr. Chinthamaneni Prabhakar, celebrated his 57th birthday at his home in Denduluru, West Godavari District.

Official Spokesperson of Janasena Party in Eluru Constituency, Mr. Reddy Appala Naidu, attended the celebration as the Telugu Desam Party Incharge.

