Live
- AP CM YS Jagan to meet BRS chief KCR in Hyd
- Arrest of Karsevaks is a Law and Order Issue, Not Vendetta Politics: DCM D K Shivakumar
- PM Modi receives warm welcome from BJP leaders including Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy in Trichy
- Population control, too, will help mitigate climate change
- Dropshipping as a side hustle but not all rosy
- K’taka: BJP, Congress begin political slugfest once again
- Mahbubnagar: Anirudh Reddy declines police escort
- SP unveils The Hans India calendar
- Nalgonda: People encouraged to participate in ‘Praja Palana’
- Budget 5G Phones Under Rs 15,000 in January 2024: Samsung Galaxy M14 5G, Poco M6 5G and More
Just In
Chintamaneni Prabhakar celebrates his 57th birthday in Denduluru
Highlights
Former Whip of the Andhra Pradesh Government, Mr. Chinthamaneni Prabhakar, celebrated his 57th birthday at his home in Denduluru, West Godavari...
Former Whip of the Andhra Pradesh Government, Mr. Chinthamaneni Prabhakar, celebrated his 57th birthday at his home in Denduluru, West Godavari District.
Official Spokesperson of Janasena Party in Eluru Constituency, Mr. Reddy Appala Naidu, attended the celebration as the Telugu Desam Party Incharge.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS