Just In
Chintamaneni Prabhakar denies corruption allegations on him
Chintamaneni Prabhakar, during his election tour in several villages of Eluru Rural Mandal, addressed the people and defended himself against allegations of corruption and discrimination.
He mentioned the vigilance department's investigation during his time in jail, stating that they could not find any evidence of corruption. He also criticized the manipulation of videos and spreading of false information by his opponents, particularly regarding allegations of mistreatment towards SCs and BCs.
Prabhakar urged the people to not believe these claims and emphasized the importance of speaking the truth and showcasing development to earn votes. He also highlighted his efforts in personally reaching out to the constituents for their support, challenging others to do the same in an honest and respectful manner.